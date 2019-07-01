Inquest set to begin into death of keeper killed by tiger at Hamerton Zoo Park

An inquest is set to begin into the death of a keeper who was mauled by a tiger at a zoo.

Rosa King (33) died at Hamerton Zoo Park in Cambridgeshire in what management described as a “freak accident”.

An earlier inquest hearing was told she sustained traumatic injuries in the incident on May 29, 2017.

The tiger, a rare Malayan male called Cicip, was not put down after the incident and the decision was supported by her family, the park’s director Andrew Swales said at the time.

He said: “Rosa was the life and soul of Hamerton Zoo Park.

“She loved working with the animals, particularly the big cats, and was an inspiration to those of us lucky enough to work with her as well as many visitors who benefited from her incredible knowledge of and passion for wildlife.”

The two-week inquest is listed to begin on Monday.

