Inflatable slide, front bumper and mayor’s chain among unusual items left in Peterborough’s Travelodges in 2019

Where would you find a mayoral chain, a first tooth, an inflatable slide and a front bumper? The answer is Travelodge’s lost and found office in Peterborough.

The budget hotel has today (Thursday) released a list of some of the unusual items which have been left at its three hotels in the Peterborough area in 2019.

Travelodge in New Road

These include:

. An inflatable slide

. A collection of Paw Patrol cuddly characters

. A gold Chinese wedding necklace

. A classic mini car front bumper

. A Batman outfit

. A best man speech

. 12 hat boxes flower table decorations

. A set of medals

. A Lord Mayor’s chain

. A child’s first tooth.

Nearly 19 million people stayed in Travelodge’s 571 hotels in 2019, and the chain said there was a growing trend in wedding props, wedding attire and even a best man being left behind at its hotels.

The housekeeping team at Leamington Spa Travelodge had a beautiful surprise to find a five foot unicorn made out of flowers occupying one of the bridal group party rooms. The team at Liverpool John Lennon Airport Travelodge were over the moon to find a huge full silver moon taking 40 winks on the Travelodge Dreamer bed.

The full silver glitter moon was a photograph backdrop attraction at a guest’s wedding the night before.

One forgetful guest staying at London City Travelodge forgot to pack his Tiffany engagement ring that he placed in his pillowcase case. The guest had made a special journey to London from the Hebrides to purchase the ring.

Fortunately, the hotel manager found the ring box as soon as the guest left the hotel and speedily managed to get to Heathrow and reunite the gentleman with the engagement ring before his flight.

The hotel manager at Torquay Travelodge was put through his paces when he found a best man who had overslept and been left behind by the wedding party. The manager literally had less than an hour to arrange a sea tractor and get the best man to Burgh Island for his brother’s wedding – which he successfully did.

A guest dedicated to philography – collecting celebrity autographs - had to make a return journey from the Netherlands to pick up their precious 30-year-old autograph book that they forgot to pack when staying at Manchester Central Arena Travelodge for a concert.

Moreover, during the last 12 months Travelodge staff have seen a growing trend in forgetful pet owners. One guest staying at Stratford Upon Avon Travelodge forgot her pair of alpacas called Ant and Dec.

While one cat show enthusiast staying at Stirling Travelodge thought her husband, John, had placed her treasured Persian Chinchilla cat, Angel, into the car and only realised Angel was still in the room, 50 miles into their journey.

With more business customers staying at Travelodge hotels than ever before, the hotel chain has seen a rise in more executive items being left behind at its hotels. This includes a brand new Aston Martin car being left behind at Marlow Travelodge Plus hotel.

A chief executive sent his assistant to pick up a lucky 65-year-old bonsai tree that has been passed down three generations of his family - which he forgot at London Waterloo Travelodge.

One forgetful shop owner left behind the deeds to his new shop at Harrogate Travelodge. While the hotel team at the new Edinburgh Park Travelodge found a new brand logo presentation and campaign for a well-known company.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 571 UK hotels, including three in Peterborough, for thousands of different reasons we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months are donated to the local British Heart Foundation charity shops, Travelodge’s nominated charity partner.