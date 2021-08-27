Industry veteran launches new mobility equipment supplier in Peterborough

Some of the team at Anglian Lifts.

Anglian Lifts, based in Tesla Court Innovation Way, Lynch Wood, has been set up by industry veteran Phil Rice and offers stairlifts, wheelchair platform lifts, domestic elevators and other access and mobility equipment.

It is currently looking to hire a number of engineers and seeks to serve a UK market place where about 90,000 stairlifts are sold annually and which is enjoying rapid growth as the over-65 population increase.

Mr Rice was formerly managing director of the 19-years-old Anglia Stairlifts, located in Eagle Business Park, in Yaxley, but resigned in June following a management takeover.

Phil Rice, managing director of Anglian Lifts.

The creation of the new start-up has been supported by an investor, which is providing growth capital for future acquisitions.

Mr Rice, who is a member of the board of the British Healthcare Trades Association, said: “Anglian Lifts provides a diverse range of solutions from the industry’s best brands and aims to take a significant share of the mobility and access market in East Anglia.

“The company is based on the belief that success comes from ‘doing it right’. This means honest and transparent information combined with unmatched customer service.”

He said the new company would benefit from his ‘decades of experience’ in the industry and the ‘expertise of the entire team from his previous company’.

Mr Rice, who has held several senior positions in the access and mobility market including as managing director at Meditek Stairlifts where he rose through the ranks from an apprentice engineer, said he and his financial partner had ambitious plans to grow by hiring more engineers as well as through acquisitions.

He said: “Anglian Lifts will set a new benchmark in customer service and transparency.

“We will be successful by ‘doing it right’. This means doing it right for our customers first and foremost – providing the optimum solution at competitive prices together with great service.

“And doing it right for our stakeholders by providing growth opportunities to our employees and supporting the local community.”

Mr Rice has also introduced a partnership programme for companies without their own stairlift installation and servicing capabilities, such as mobility shops.

These companies will share in Anglian Lifts’ success by referring customers and receiving remuneration whilst maintaining the relationship of each customer.

Mr Rice added: “We partner with companies which share our ambition and want to do it right.

“As we grow, so will our partners.”