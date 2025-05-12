Industrial Hub for adults with learning disabilities in Peterborough saved from closure in major victory for campaigners

Peterborough’s Industrial Hub was placed at risk of closure as part of plans to save the council £500,000.

Peterborough’s Industrial Hub has been saved from the threat of closure once and for all.

Uncertainty has been rife about the future of the hub, based in Hampton, which provides training opportunities and work experience for people with learning disabilities and or autism, ever since the first plans to close it were announced in March to in a bid to save the city council £500,000.

The hub is funded by the council but operated by City College Peterborough as part of its Day Opportunities programme.

Campaigners in front of the Town Hall campaigning to save the Industrial Hub.

The decision caused an emotional outcry from a number of attendees of the hub and their families, who described the news as “heart-breaking” and sparked the ‘Save the Industrial Hub’ movement leading to a large scale peaceful protest outside of the Town Hall in April.

These plans were later paused to allow time for further consultation with service users but Councillor Shabina Qayyum, the council’s Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, has now stepped in and pledged that the hub will be staying open.

Cllr Qayyum’s actions have come following a process of working with service users and their families over the past six weeks in which she has expressed her desire to remove the uncertainty and anxiety from the situation for all concerned.

On Thursday (April) the council officially announced the consultation and its decision to paused the closure of the hub but this failed to alleviate the anxiety for many as the announcement and prior communication to users made reference to the closure being paused “for now and the fact there would be no closure “at this time;” only fuelling fears that the closure could be brought forth again after the conclusion of the consultation.

Councillor Shabina Qayyum.

After further communications from users, Cllr Qayyum has stated that she felt compelled to take the decision to take the closure of the hub off the table for good to remove these feelings of worry and concern.

The consultation process will instead take the form of questionnaires, workshops and focus groups and other means as the council seeks to gauge the views of users on what exactly the provision of the hub should be to best serve the users as well as fit in with the council’s budget constraints.

Cllr Qayyum said: “This decision is on the back of Peterborough City Council’s values of inclusivity, integrity and transparency. After hearing the anxiety that still was very palpable around previous communications, it was important to take definite steps to give users reassurances and to remove that anxiety so they can come to the table with clear minds to tell us what they feel the offering should be.

“We are not going to close the Industrial Hub. We are going to embark on an exercise to gain the valuable insight of the users into how they would like to see the service run and what we can do within the financial constraints.

“The reality is that, like councils up and down the country, there are budget cuts that have to be made but these services are really important to our residents. We need to find out how we can innovate services to ensure they remain as impactful to their lives. We need them to have as much say as possible in how the service continues to run.

"I would like to extend my thanks to all of the directors, the council and the Leader of the Council, Dennis Jones, for being really collaborative with me and giving me all of the backing I needed. That is alongside the city’s two MPs, Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling, who took time themselves to meet with service users.

“I would also like to thank Cllr John Howard. This outcome is a great example of where cross party working has allowed us to come together for the good of our residents. I have seen the passion Cllr Howard has put into this from day one.”