Many of the balconies and rooftop terraces at Peterborough’s £70 million Indigo apartments have officially been completed.

It means the views over the city can now be shown from the nine storey apartments block in Cattle Market Road, Northminster, can now be revealed.

Our pictures show wonderful views to Peterborough Cathedral and right over the city.

Some of the terraces at the 315 Cross Keys Homes-owned apartments are from communal use for residents while a number of the apartments feature their own balconies.

