In Pictures: Top 7 places near Peterborough to cool off during the August heatwave

From lifeguarded lidos and lakeside paddleboarding – to floating assault courses and shallow paddling – there are plenty of attractions to enjoy a cooling dip – or a cheeky splash in this month.

The main priority of all those seeking waterside fun this summer should be their safety, as advised by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue. The service has issued a warning today, urging teenagers celebrating their A Level results to not leap into rivers and lakes.

For more information on water safety, and what to do if you find yourself struggling in deep water, visit the RNLI’s #RespectTheWater campaign.

Tallington Lakes Water Park Located between Stamford and Market Deeping, visitors to the calm waters of Tallington Lakes Water Park can enjoy open water swimming, water skiing , wakeboarding, tube-riding, jet skiing, windsurfing, dinghy sailing, paddleboarding and canoeing!

Nene Park Enjoy a trip to Nene Park in Peterborough and have a go at various water-based activities including paddleboarding, pedalos, windsurfing and more. For details, visit Nene Park Trust's website.

Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool Run as a charitable organisation, Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool is a beautiful clean spot for a cooling swim. The pool is open 12-6pm week days, and 10.30am-6pm on weekends, with no need to book.

Fenland Aquapark With a five-star Tripadvisor rating, this attraction, located in Whittlesey, offers the perfect day out for adventurous types who don't mind getting a bit drenched! For more details, visit their website.