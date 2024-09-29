A tiny model fairground is proving to be a big attraction in Peterborough.

The model fairground is being run alongside the Bridge Fair taking place at Peterborough Embankment – and gives visitors a different perspective on the fair.

“Nobody has ever attempted to put on a fairground model show in Peterborough,” said the show’s organiser, Jay Desmond.

“There’s myriad models coming from various parts of the UK [and] visitors will be greeted with a full-size working fairground organ as they enter the premises.”

The model fairground show – which will include models of various scales (including 1/76, 1/24, and 1/12) – will take over the entire ground floor of Railworld’s Globe Hall.

It will run from 4-6.30pm and be free to enter, although donations to Railworld Wildlife Haven are encouraged.

1 . Model fairground exhibition at Railworld Richard Franklin with his model carousel Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Model fairground exhibition at Railworld Steve Earl with his model of a 1910 steam traction engine Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Model fairground exhibition at Railworld. One of the incredible models Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales