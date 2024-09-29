IN PICTURES: Tiny model fair is big attraction in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Sep 2024, 14:27 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 14:32 BST
Model fair running at Railworld

A tiny model fairground is proving to be a big attraction in Peterborough.

The model fairground is being run alongside the Bridge Fair taking place at Peterborough Embankment – and gives visitors a different perspective on the fair.

“Nobody has ever attempted to put on a fairground model show in Peterborough,” said the show’s organiser, Jay Desmond.

“There’s myriad models coming from various parts of the UK [and] visitors will be greeted with a full-size working fairground organ as they enter the premises.”

The model fairground show – which will include models of various scales (including 1/76, 1/24, and 1/12) – will take over the entire ground floor of Railworld’s Globe Hall.

It will run from 4-6.30pm and be free to enter, although donations to Railworld Wildlife Haven are encouraged.

Richard Franklin with his model carousel

1. Model fairground exhibition at Railworld

Richard Franklin with his model carousel Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Steve Earl with his model of a 1910 steam traction engine

2. Model fairground exhibition at Railworld

Steve Earl with his model of a 1910 steam traction engine Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
One of the incredible models

3. Model fairground exhibition at Railworld.

One of the incredible models Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
The exhibition gives visitors a new perspective on the fairground

4. Model fairground exhibition at Railworld.

The exhibition gives visitors a new perspective on the fairground Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough Embankment