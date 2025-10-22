In Pictures: Popular photographer from Peterborough captures quirky British street life for new book

But life behind the lens proved to be too much of a draw for the 72 year-old former paramedic from Peterborough.

Armed with his Canon DLSR he has embarked on a further 80 days of travel – this time solely across the length and breadth of Britain – to produce another lively tome.

His latest book, entitled ‘Click! Lands End to John O’Groats’, saw the snapper traversing 874 miles to capture the unique and quirky British life in towns and cities – including his hometown of Peterborough.

Along with the fun images of pensioners peeping in the windows of a sex shop, or a seagull stealing a girl’s chips on Brighton pier, Chris included poignant photos that pay homage to national tragedies.

Snapshots relating to Grenfell Tower, VE Day and the 7/7 bombings in London are accompanied by a thought-provoking snap of the 500 metre-long National Covid Memorial Wall, covered with around 200,000 hand-painted hearts – each representing a person who died from the virus.

"What I love about my street photography is those chance encounters and resulting conversations with complete strangers,” says Chris.

"After producing ten photography books I vowed ‘no more’ – but I couldn’t resist, so here it is. I much prefer the visual experience and feel of a physical book as opposed to flicking images on a screen. Time to look for the hidden depths which I hope you will discover in Click!”

Many of Chris’ previous books have became an international hit – including ‘Reunions’ and ‘Barking Mad’.

His latest photography project began after his wife of 46 years, Lesley, sadly lost her battle with breast cancer in 2022. The route was a trip down memory lane for Chris, who first travelled from John O’Groats to Lands End with Lesley in 1974 – with the adventurous pair hitchhiking their way up their country over ten days.

"Losing the love of my life, seeing old friends depart early and what I had witnessed during my paramedic career, gives me a sense of added urgency to make the most of my life now,” Chris says. "So, I decided to undertake this nostalgic journey before it’s my time and while my legs and brain still work! I needed a positive project and a challenge which inspired me to get creative and indulge in my passion of street photography.”

This project saw him walk more than 800 miles, and travel 9,000 miles by train in search of captivating images.

“I headed for the big busy cities but, like fishing, I often returned without a bite and it explains why some places are unrepresented,” he explains. “I walked miles around my noisy, luminous, glitzy stage, comprising barbers, nail bars, vape, phone, junk food and betting shops. I constantly scanned the horizon for those eccentric characters, buskers, inebriated stags and hens who stand out from the crowd and Click!

"I look for the absurd, the quirky, funny side of life in social interactions, and juxtapositions, from the sublime to the ridiculous, that most of us miss as we rush by."

While most of us would be a bit apprehensive snapping the antics of strangers in the street, Chris said a smile and a “quick explanation” often got him out of any potential bother.

"Probably the biggest threat is being hit by fast food delivery e-bikes and e-scooters,” he adds.

Click! Lands End to John O’Groats’ is out now, priced £18. Copies can be bought from Amazon or Chris’s own website. They are also expected to be stocked at Unity in Queensgate Shopping Centre in the coming days.

1 . Click! by Chris Porsz Images from Chris Porsz's new book Click! - which goes on sale in the UK this month. Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales

2 . Click! by Chris Porsz The image on the front cover of Chris's new book was taken in Lincoln. Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales

3 . Click! by Chris Porsz A lively snapshot from the streets of Nottingham. Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales