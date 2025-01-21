IN PICTURES: Peterborough's Haycock Manor Hotel joins forces with Classic British Hotels

The historic Haycock Manor Hotel at Wansford, near Peterborough, has joined forces with a special collection of independent hotels across the UK.

The 46-bedroom hotel, which can trace its origins back to the 16th century, has become a member of the Classic British Hotels & Resorts group.

The group says it offers a range of services to help independent hotels compete on an equal footing with the major hotel chains and consortia.

Hotel manager David Kneeshaw said: "We are all so delighted to join forces with Classic British Hotels, it reinforces our status as an epitome of British hospitality.

"This partnership will enable us to showcase our heritage and the luxurious offerings we have to a wider audience and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences."

Phillip Allsopp, managing director of Classic British Hotels, said: “The fully refurbished Haycock Manor Hotel embodies the essence of classic British elegance and has restored its historic reputation for impeccable service and unforgettable experiences.

"We extend a warm welcome to Haycock Manor Hotel and are eager to introduce this exceptional property to our discerning clientele.

“The addition of Haycock Manor Hotel further enriches the diverse portfolio of Classic British Hotels, offering guests an unparalleled selection of hand-picked, independent hotels that epitomise the traditions, heritage, and hospitality of Great Britain.”

The Haycock Manor Hotel is renowned for its historic charm, breathtaking scenery and hospitality.

Its features include an elegant 16th-century Coaching Inn, 12 acres of beautifully manicured gardens, and picturesque views of the River Nene.

It has 46 bedrooms and suites, designed to suit individual needs with luxurious amenities and boasts the Prévost restaurant, with its 3-rosette award, which offers a fine dining option with a sophisticated modern British tasting menu.

For a more relaxed setting, The Haycock Kitchen, recently given a 2-rosette award, also serves classic British dishes with a contemporary twist.

The hotel also offers a range of tailored business services for corporate clients and business travellers.

It provides specialised room configurations, state-of-the-art conference and meeting facilities for up to 350 guests, high-speed internet access, and dedicated business centre services.

It also offers tailored dining and catering options from its award-winning kitchens, ensuring a seamless and professional experience for those traveling for work.

1 . Haycock Manor Hotel The exterior of the Haycock Manor Hotel in Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales

2 . Haycock Manor Hotel The Prevost restaurant at the Haycock Manor Hotel in Peterborough Photo: Classic British Hotels Photo Sales

3 . Haycock Manor Hotel The Newton meeting room at the Haycock Manor Hotel in Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales