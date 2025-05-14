More heartbreaking images of the demolition of Peterborough Regional Pool have been captured.

The Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre was closed in September 2023 following works to remove asbestos and then the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Residents have been left devastated by the loss of the pool – not just because there are no public pools open in the city centre outside of Lido season, but also because of the memories many people have of the facility, where countless people learnt to swim.

Demolition work at the pool started earlier in the spring, and the work is now well underway.

Drone pilot Jim Mack has managed to capture the work being done at the old site, as completion of the demolition work continues.

1 . Regional Pool The demolition work is continuing. Photo: Jim Mack Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales

2 . Regional Pool The demolition work is continuing. Photo: Jim Mack Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales

3 . Regional Pool The demolition work is continuing. Photo: Jim Mack Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales

4 . Regional Pool The demolition work is continuing. Photo: Jim Mack Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales