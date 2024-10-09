Rail passengers in Peterborough are being urged not to travel today after a lineside fire brought major disruption to East Coast train services.

LNER officials say the fire in signal cables at Stevenage has left many passengers services between Peterborough and London facing long delays today.

A spokesperson said: “Due to a lineside fire near Stevenage all lines are blocked and our advise is do not travel.

"Some trains are running, but there is major disruption, and people may be heavily delayed and/or experience severe overcrowding.”

The spokesperson added: “We urge people to defer travel to a later date.

"If you have a LNER train ticket dated for today, October 9, you will be able to use your existing ticket on another LNER service tomorrow.

"If you’re on board an LNER service affected by this disruption, the Train Manager will keep you updated.

If you’re waiting at your home station, we advise not to travel by train today.”

