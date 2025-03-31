IN PICTURES: More than 300 businesses turn out for Peterborough's second annual Local View expo

More 350 businesses took the opportunity to showcase their products and services at the second annual Local View expo in Peterborough.

The event, which was staged at the Kingsgate Conference Centre, was held to help local businesses to be seen and to grow.

As well as exhibiting their products, businesspeople also got the network and to explore new suppliers.

There were presentations by experts such as Anne-Marie Lategan of Your Marketing Network, Isabella Green from Hegarty, Karen Fourie and Ruth Beck of MAGPAS Air Ambulance, Kaffy Rice-Oxley from Voice Confident and entrepreneur Mike Greene.

The event was opened by Kev Lawrence of Peterborough City Radio (PCR FM)

The Local View Director Sara said: “Networking remains at the heart of our Business Expo, offering businesses the chance to connect with potential clients, partners, and suppliers.

"Sponsors will benefit from heightened brand visibility, extended reach through our online platforms, and speaking slots on industry leading topics to engage deeply with the local business audience.

She added: “Our next Business Expo is on October 2 and to secure your spot as a sponsor or an exhibitor contact The Local View as soon as possible.”

1 . Local View Representatives from Taylor Rose at the Local View Business Exhibition Photo: Nate Lansdell Photo Sales

2 . Local View Up The Garden Bath at the Local View expo in Peterborough Photo: Nate Lansdell Photo Sales

3 . Local View The Local View expo at the Kingsgate Conference Centre in Peterborough Photo: Nate Lansdell Photo Sales

4 . Local View Exhibitors at the Local View expo in Peterborough Photo: Nate Lansdell Photo Sales