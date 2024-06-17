The final touches are being put to a landmark nine-storey apartments development in the centre of Peterborough.

Named Indigo, the £70 million building in Northminster is being built from city-based housing association Cross Keys Homes and will contain 315 apartments for rent.

A spokesperson for Cross Keys said that a timescale for the completion of the building and the letting of the first apartments was being put together.

The development is intended to offer a range of one, two and three bedroom apartments and duplexes across two connected wings.

The development will also include two commercial retail units once complete.

Construction reached a milestone four months ago when civic and political leaders attended a topping out ceremony.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said she was looking forward to seeing how our Indigo development will help to improve access to sustainable, modern city centre living.

