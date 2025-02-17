IN PICTURES: Free T-shirt offer as Peterborough's second Wendy's drive-thru prepares for fun opening

A fun-filled four days is promised at Peterborough’s new fast food drive-thru Wendy’s as it prepares to throw open its doors to customers.

The new outlet at Cygnet Park, Hampton, will open for breakfast at 7am sharp on Thursday (February 20).

Some 150 children’s T-shirts will be given away free to the first 150 customers to celebrate a special soft play area for youngsters equipped with an array of exciting attractions.

Face painters, balloon artists, cheerleaders and a DJ have been lined up to keep customers entertained from the initial opening through to the end of the weekend.

Carl Morris, managing director of Blank Table, which operates the Wendy’s franchise for East Anglia said: “This is going to be a real destination.

"It is slightly different as we have built a soft play area.

He said: “We have created up to 60 jobs and we have not had any trouble finding suitable candidates.”

The new outlet has 94 covers and its soft play area for under-fives is the first in a Wendy’s eatery in the UK.

The hamburger chain prides itself on its focus on locally sourced ingredients, burgers made with fresh British beef plus salads prepared fresh daily and sandwiches served hot off the grill.

Wendy’s fans can find at the Peterborough drive-thru the much-loved signature items such as the Baconator, Dave’s Double, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the classic Frosty dessert.

Illuminated menus display mouth-watering images of a variety of meal options including two meat-free meals, complete with price and the calorie count.

The new drive-thru is opening in the former premises of Frankie and Benny’s restaurant.

It is the second Wendy’s outlet to open in Peterborough. The first was at Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, which opened in October 2023.

1 . Wendy's Some of the staff at the new Wendy's drive-thru in Cygnet Park, Hampton, Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Wendy's Staff at the new Wendy's drive-thru in Cygnet Park, Hampton, Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales