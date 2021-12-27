In pictures: Crowds turn out to see ‘Boxing Day’ hunt near Peterborough

The annual ‘Boxing Day meet’ took place today (December 27), and spectators braved the wet weather and lined the streets of the village to see the hounds and riders gather between noon and 1pm.

The Fitzwillian (Milton) Hunt which dates back 250 years traditionally meets on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The pack is kennelled at Milton Park and has never been out of the ownership of the Fitzwilliam family, the current representative being the senior Joint Master, Sir Philip Naylor-Leyland Bt. The other Joint-Masters are Lady Isabella Naylor-Leyland, Lizzie Thomas, Philip Baker, Etti Dale and Charlie Rearden.

The hunt has said that its New Year’s Day meet will have a different format on January 1 this year.

It said on its website: “This year we are changing the format of our New Year’s Day activity.

“Instead of gathering in Wansford at Bridge End, we will be out exercising hounds and horses.

“Our route will take us through Wansford at around 12 noon and on towards Yarwell (Main Street/Mill Road) and Nassington (Station Road) so we look forward to seeing some of you along our route.”

