In Pictures: Cinderella at The Cresset - the Ugly Sisters were Pretty damn good!

I took her literally, though, as the Cresset panto on Saturday was all a bit rushed and didn’t feel very magical. Maybe first night jitters but like Buttons’ balloon I was a little deflated!

Hopefully Cheryl Fergison (Fairy Godmother) can sprinkle some more fairydust.

What we did get, however, much to the delight of hundreds of screaming and shouting children in the audience having fun (they can’t all have been wrong), was two hours of audience interaction, comedy sketches and song and dance numbers, which is kind of what a panto is.

I really enjoyed Richard Mann and Edward Simpson, who were a treat, very funny as Ugly Sisters Bella and Donna – a double Dame delight – while Alex Saddiqi brought great energy and enthusiasm to the stage as Buttons.

Vanessa Boland sang her heart out and lit up the stage as Cinderella – looking every inch the fairytale princess at the finale.

And on Strictly final night, fittingly, the young dancers were fab-u-lous!

