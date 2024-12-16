In Pictures: Cinderella at The Cresset - the Ugly Sisters were Pretty damn good!

By Brad Barnes
Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:38 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 14:40 BST
​It will take some strong magic to fix this story, said the Fairy Godmother as she prepared to turn downtrodden Cinderella into a dazzling Princess to go to the ball.

I took her literally, though, as the Cresset panto on Saturday was all a bit rushed and didn’t feel very magical. Maybe first night jitters but like Buttons’ balloon I was a little deflated!

Hopefully Cheryl Fergison (Fairy Godmother) can sprinkle some more fairydust.

What we did get, however, much to the delight of hundreds of screaming and shouting children in the audience having fun (they can’t all have been wrong), was two hours of audience interaction, comedy sketches and song and dance numbers, which is kind of what a panto is.

I really enjoyed Richard Mann and Edward Simpson, who were a treat, very funny as Ugly Sisters Bella and Donna – a double Dame delight – while Alex Saddiqi brought great energy and enthusiasm to the stage as Buttons.

Vanessa Boland sang her heart out and lit up the stage as Cinderella – looking every inch the fairytale princess at the finale.

And on Strictly final night, fittingly, the young dancers were fab-u-lous!

Cinderella at The Cresset. All photos: Chris Brudenell

1. Cresset panto

Cinderella at The Cresset. All photos: Chris Brudenell Photo: Chris Brudenell

Photo Sales
The Ugly Sisters Bella and Donna in Cinderella at The Cresset

2. Cresset panto

The Ugly Sisters Bella and Donna in Cinderella at The Cresset Photo: Chris Brudenell

Photo Sales
The young dancers in Cinderella at The Cresset

3. Cresset panto

The young dancers in Cinderella at The Cresset Photo: Chris Brudenell

Photo Sales
The Ugly Sisters Bella and Donna in Cinderella at The Cresset

4. Cresset panto

The Ugly Sisters Bella and Donna in Cinderella at The Cresset Photo: Chris Brudenell Cresset panto

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:The CressetCinderella
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice