A campaign has been launched to encourage Peterborough residents to consider becoming foster carers.

To mark Foster Care Fortnight (May 12-25) Peterborough City Council is hoping to raise awareness of the impact of fostering in the local area.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Over those two weeks, the fostering service will be celebrating its ‘The power of relationships’ which includes carers, children and young people, social workers, and staff who are organising events and promoting fostering across the local community.”

Foster carers Joanna and Michael Taylor.

Joanna and Michael Taylor, who foster for the council, are helping to raise awareness of what it’s like to foster and why it is so rewarding.

“There are so many fostering options,” explained Joanna, 47. “I continue to work in accountancy and my husband is a chef, so it works well for us and our commitments.”

“A former colleague mentioned that she was a foster carer, and it struck a chord with me that I could do that too and make a difference to a young person life. She recommended that I contacted the council as the best place to start the application process and after hearing the adverts on the radio promoting the fostering services for the council, it appealed to me, so I made an enquiry about becoming a local foster carer.”

The local authority offers seven different fostering options which are suited to the busy lifestyles and commitments of people and cover long term, respite, time-limited, emergency care, supported lodgings, link care and PACE.

“We did not specifically request to narrow our choices down to fostering just teenagers, but we wanted to have the option to look after 14–18-year-olds,” she added. “What appealed to us was that we would be able to help them develop and see how this was benefiting the young people.

“We wanted to become foster carers to make a positive difference to a young person’s life, and we can do just that every day. It’s wonderful to see them blossom, knowing that we are helping them overcome daily challenges.”

Michael, 48, added: “The training we received was very practical and delivered by experienced professionals and team members as well as foster carers who have been providing foster care for 30 years or more.

“We were all teenagers once, and we know what it’s like to be labelled based on your age. Nobody likes to be judged so saying all teenagers are trouble or hard work would be unfair, they just want to be seen for how unique they are.

“We have found that you just need to listen to your young people, and they will guide you in their own time, you might be surprised how incredible and life changing this can be for you all.”

“If you think this is for you, just do it, don’t hesitate, make a contact with the council’s fostering team.”

The fostering process normally takes between four to six months from enquiry to approval.

The council says it provides foster carers like Joanna and Michael with” the support they need to make a difference to a child or young person’s life”.

“This includes a dedicated social worker, mentorship, buddying, and a host of other support services,” the spokesperson added. “The council aims to create a fostering community, a network where foster carers can seek assistance and guidance to help them make a positive difference for Peterborough’s children and young people.

Councillor Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, said: "Foster carers play an extraordinary role in shaping the lives of young people. Through their care, patience, and support, they provide the stability and encouragement every child needs to grow, heal, and thrive. The influence of a carer doesn't just change a moment it helps shape a young person's future."

“Our service is not for profit, and we are committed to keeping children and young people near to their birth families, friends and schools. Our aim is for children to have more stability by placing them locally with our own foster carers. We cannot do that unless we can recruit more people like Joanna and Michael."

Peterborough City Council foster carers receive:

• Fostering fees, paid in addition to the child’s allowance, based on experience and skills.

• Dedicated social worker support.

• Advice, guidance and support from professionals involved with the child/children, linked with support groups and specialised training.

To find out more call 01733 868686 or visit fosterwithpeterborough.org.uk.