Iconic Peterborough hotel could be yours - for £1.4 million

An iconic Peterborough hotel could be yours after it was put up for sale - but only if you have £1.4 million to spare.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has been instructed to sell the Haycock Hotel, a historic Grade II* listed property, rated 3 AA stars.

The hotel has been owned by Judith Carter since 2003 and fully operated by national hotel operator, Macdonald Hotels. Following the decision to sell, Judith said: “I’ve had the hotel for many years now and have decided to sell in order to concentrate on other things but also to have a quieter life!”

Set within nearly 10 acres of well maintained grounds and attractive gardens on the River Nene, the Haycock Hotel comprises an iconic 16th century former coaching inn, which has been sympathetically extended and refurbished over the years.

The hotel has 48 en suite rooms, numerous bar and dining areas, together with a business centre with a function room for 300 covers and various meeting rooms. The property also benefits from several patio areas and offers car parking for 300 cars.

Well known in the region for its picturesque countryside setting and extensive facilities, the Haycock is ideally located adjacent to the Great North Road and easily accessible from surrounding cities and towns, including Peterborough, Stamford and Corby, making it a popular destination for celebrations, weddings, events and conferences.

Tim Gooding, Director at Christie & Co’s Ipswich office is handling the sale andsaid: “The Haycock is one of the best known hotels throughout the region – its iconic status, history and scale will undoubtedly attract interest from across the market, whether private or mid-market operators or private investors looking for a flagship operation. We are already seeing interest being expressed and would encourage any parties to make contact with us as soon as they can!”

For more information visit www.christie.com