I’m a Celebrity star Harry Redknapp has more pulling power than monster trucks at Peterborough’s Truckfest

An ex-Premier League manager showed he had more pulling power than monster trucks as fans queued to meet the reality TV star at Truckfest.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United boss - and the winner of the latest series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Harry Redknapp was the star of the show at the East of England Arena this weekend, with long queues of fans lining up to meet him. But while Harry might have drawn the biggest crowds, there was still plenty of interest in the huge array of lorries, monster trucks, stunt shows and music which was on offer at one of the biggest events in the city of the year.

Peterborough Truckffest 2019 Kev Mortimer with his truckTruckfest 2019 at the East of England Arena - Jack Jeffries with his truck

Peterborough Truckffest 2019 Truckfest 2019 at East of England Arena

Peterborough Truckffest 2019 Truckfest 2019 at East of England Arena

Peterborough Truckffest 2019 Truckfest 2019 at the East of England Arena - Jack Jeffries with his truck

