A Peterborough resident celebrated her 100th birthday in style by hosting a party for her friends at a care home in Whittlesey.

Florence Lyon, who is affectionately known as Flo, celebrated turning 100 by inviting her friends at the Aliwal Manor Care Home to ‘elevenses’.

Her party, which she threw in her lounge on her birthday (April 24) last weekend, came after a trip to the hairdressers earlier in the week.

Florence hosted a party for her friends at the Aliwal Manor Care Home, in Whittlesey, for her 100th birthday.

The care home’s kitchen even made Flo, who was born in 1922, a special cake and a birthday tea was prepared for later in the afternoon.

“I’ve loved every moment,” Flo, who sent out invites made by the staff, said. “I appreciated all of the attention.”

Staff at the Aliwal Manor Care Home said the Flo received “plenty of presents and cards wishing her a happy birthday,” including a card from Her Majesty the Queen.

As well as indulging in her friend’s company, Flo spent her special day surrounded by family and care home staff.

Staff fondly recalled Flo giving out the invitations and one residents replied: “I’ll see if I’m free.”

“She's one of our many gems at the care home,” a member of Aliwal Manor Care Home team said.

“She’s a lovely, genuine lady.

"She’s very well thought of by family, friends and the team.