Hundreds of residents in Orton, Peterborough hit by power cut
Hundreds of residents have been left without electricity in Peterborough today following a power cut.
Engineers from UK Power Networks were called to Orton Malborne area of the city at around 8.40am today (June 5) after reports of the power cut.
A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said 303 properties were left without power.
A spokesperson said: “Our engineers have arrived on site in the Orton Malborne area to investigate the power cut affecting 303 properties. They originally believed the fault to be with equipment at our substation; however after further investigations they have discovered the fault is underground. Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause your lights to go on and off.”
It is estimated the problem will be fixed between 10am and 11am.