Hundreds of pounds raised for Peterborough BMX Club devastated by theft

Hundreds of pounds have been raised to support the Peterborough BMX Club after thieves stole thousands of pounds worth of equipment and bikes.

The club, which has dozens of members aged from four to riders in their 50s, had its container unit in Orton Malborne broken into earlier this month, with thieves getting away with bikes, helmets and other safety gear worth thousands of pounds.

Members of the BMX club

The theft has left the club struggling to get children on bikes with members left “gobsmacked” by what had happened.

The club’s riders cover a range of abilities, from complete novices to international riders who have competed at the World Championships.

Club chairman Ashley Goulding said a GoFundMe page has been set up following the theft with £330 so far donated, on top of a BMX bike from club member Emily Starkey.

Ashley said Labour and Co-operative city councillor for Orton Longueville Heather Skibsted had also agreed to make a donation.

But despite the generous donations Ashley admitted there is still plenty more to do.

He said: “We have looked on eBay Gumtree and Facebook but so far there is no sign (of the stolen items).

“We are very grateful for all donations to help us get kids back on bikes but it’s a slow process.”

To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/peterborough-bmx-club-crisis-fund.

