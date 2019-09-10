Hundreds of free places for children at Peterborough’s Great Eastern Fun Run

Up to 300 free places are being offered to children to take part in the Anna’s Hope 5K Fun Run in this year’s Perkins Great Eastern Run.

The fun run takes place alongside the city’s half marathon on Sunday, October 13.

Anna’s Hope is offering 300 free places for children up to the age of 16 who aim to raise £30 or more for the children’s brain tumour charity.

Just £30 will fund one week’s specialist neuro-rehabilitation support for one child with a brain tumour, while £125 is enough for a month’s care.

Founder of Anna’s Hope Carole Hughes said: “We want to thank all those children who have supported Anna’s Hope in the past and this year we are delighted to offer up to 300 free places to encourage children to have fun, run or walk with their friends and family and make a difference to the lives of children with a brain tumour.”

Children taking part in the Anna’s Hope 5K Fun Run will also be awarded a certificate in addition to the medal they receive for completing the run.

Moreover, any school that raises more than £375 for Anna’s Hope (three months support for one child) will receive a ‘Making a Difference’ trophy. All Anna’s Hope runners are invited to the Anna’s Hope marquee after the run to celebrate with cake and a drink.

For details on how children can claim their free entry and for sponsor forms, email admin@annashope.co.uk or telephone 01780 740492.

Children and adults can enter the run by visiting: https://www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk.