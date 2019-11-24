Hundreds join Peterborough March for Men to raise funds for cancer charity

Under the sunshine, hundreds of people gathered to raise awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer.

The March for Men at Ferry Meadows had residents young and old, walking and running distances up to 10K for the cause. The event which was previously postponed due to poor weather conditions still made a huge impact with hundreds turning up to take part.

Camille Rodgers, who heads the event, lost her uncle last year to prostate cancer and her husband was diagnosed at the age of 43. Describing her motivation she said: “When I found out about my husband I thought I have to do something. We have to get on this for all our husbands, dads, sons, brothers, friends. We have to be that voice for them.”

There were many touching stories on the day of how many participants have had prostate cancer shape their lives.

Liz Blake, who marched for her husband Rob said: “In January he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I’ve been wanting to do something like this for a while, I thought that’s it, this is what I’m going to do. I’m doing the 10K, if you’re going to do a challenge, you’ve got to do it right. I had a brain hemorrhage in 2012, and he supported me so I just want to do something back for him.”

Social media group, The Bearded Villains helped to promote the event through the city, after hearing of its cancellation. Group member Lee Stallebrass said: “My uncle had prostate cancer and we’re part of a club called the Bearded Villains. We’ve helped distribute flyers, and a lot of charity work. We took part last year and this year we’re doing the 10K, it’ll be a good laugh.”

Making an impact with his bright blue beard was Paul Eggleden.

Paul worked as a nurse for 30 years where he saw the impact Prostate Cancer has. He said: “For me, personally, this is quite an important one as I’ve been investigated before as a fairly young man.

“I just want to put it on the map. I thought what else can I do to raise interest. So on the internet I’m known as the ‘bearded bloke’, so I let people vote on what colour to dye my beard. I didn’t know there was a colour called ‘bubblegum blue’!”

The march raised over £5,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, and Camille continues to plan fundraising events and hopes next year’s event will be even bigger and better.