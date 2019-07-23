City of Peterborough Mawlid Parade celebrating the life of Prophet Muhammad from Alderman's Drive to Faizan-e-Medina mosque EMN-190721-205106009

Hundreds celebrate life of Prophet Muhammad at Peterborough Peace Parade

Hundreds of Muslims from across the country celebrated the birth of the Prophet Muhammad with a colourful parade through Peterborough streets.

The annual Peace Parade, which took place on Sunday, saw more than 1,000 worshippers taking part in the procession from Alderman’s Drive to the Faizen e Madina Mosque in Gladstone Street. Many people taking part in the parade wore traditional dress, with some carrying signs and banners.

Peterborough Peace Parade 2019

Peterborough Peace Parade 2019

Peterborough Peace Parade 2019

Peterborough Peace Parade 2019

