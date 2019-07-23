Hundreds celebrate life of Prophet Muhammad at Peterborough Peace Parade

Hundreds of Muslims from across the country celebrated the birth of the Prophet Muhammad with a colourful parade through Peterborough streets.

The annual Peace Parade, which took place on Sunday, saw more than 1,000 worshippers taking part in the procession from Alderman’s Drive to the Faizen e Madina Mosque in Gladstone Street. Many people taking part in the parade wore traditional dress, with some carrying signs and banners.

