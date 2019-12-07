Hundreds attend Peterborough mosque events

The Joint Mosques Council of Peterborough held events at the Faizan E Madina and Ghousia mosques on Saturday.

More than 200 people attended, with the star speaker being scholar Ameena Blake who converted to Islam a number of years ago.

Organisers and guests at the Masjid Ghousia mosqueEMN-190112-090102009

Attendees included Chief Constable at Cambridgeshire police Nick Dean, while Adrian Chapman, service director for communities at Peterborough City Council, spoke about the contribution Muslims make in the community and the work the Joint Mosques Council carries out.

Following the speeches, which were well received, a buffet dinner was held.

An Islamic exhibition which came from London was also put on display for the guests to enjoy.