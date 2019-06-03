Huge relief for Peterborough couple as lost wedding ring found after appeal

Have your say

A Peterborough couple have breathed a huge sigh of relief after finding a hugely sentimental wedding ring.

Aimée Norton’s husband Nathan lost his ring, which belonged to his late father, between 10am and noon on Sunday.

Nathan was handing out leaflets for Slimming World as Aimée is a consultant for the Walton group which meets at Queen Katharine Academy in Mountsteven Avenue.

The loss of the gold and platinum ring prompted a social media appeal and a frantic search, which after three hours culminated in it being found under hedges in Fulbridge Road.

Aimée wanted to thank the “many people” who “went out of their way to check their drives and streets”.

