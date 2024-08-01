The 10-hour long event returns to Peterborough in September

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers of a popular fundraising festival in aid of Cancer Research UK are seeking teams to take part in this year’s Relay for Life event.

The popular 10-hour long festival returns to the Peterborough Embankment Athletics Running Track on Saturday, September 14, from 10am. And there are hopes this year’s efforts will help the event to smash the £100k mark for the total amount raised since it first began four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the festival organisers said: “Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life is an inspirational celebration of life and hope which unites communities to help beat over 200 types of cancer and culminates in a fantastic family and team event.

Cancer Research UK's Relay for Life returns to Peterborough in September. Photo by Brian Thompson

"Participants raise as much money as possible in the lead up to the Relay, through a wide range of activities and donations from friends, families and work colleagues, and help encourage others to take part in this very special event in aid of Cancer Research UK.

“During the day of the Relay, team members take it in turns to walk around a track for 10 hours to show their solidarity and this represents the non-stop fight we face to beat cancer.

“A very poignant candle of hope ceremony will take place in the evening as darkness falls, where candles can be dedicated to those we have lost to cancer, mark those who are under treatment for cancer and celebrate the hope of those who have survived cancer. Survivors of cancer will be special guests of the event, and the 10 hour relay begins with a lap of honour for the start of a very special festival event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This is the fourth annual Relay event, with our running total over £75,000 raised so far, we hope to break the £100k barrier with this years efforts.”

To support the event you can either make a donation, join a team, start your own team or register as a survivor to take part in the survivors celebratory opening lap.

For more information on how to enter Relay For Life, visit cruk.org/relay or call 0300 123 1026.