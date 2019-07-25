Huge queue outside Peterborough Lido as swimmers enjoy heatwave

There was a huge queue outside the Lido this morning as Peterborough basked in scorching temperatures.

Swimmers were waiting in a long line at the outdoor pool in Bishop’s Road as they look to take advantage of the heatwave, which could see temperatures hit 37C later. Are you enjoying the weather today? Send us in your photos to news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk or via social media and we will feature as many as possible!

1. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

3. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

View more