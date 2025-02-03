Housing association Cross Keys Homes provides 30 new affordable homes in Crowland

Development kickstarted with £1.2 million national grant

Thirty new affordable homes have been provided in Crowland following an award of £1.2 million by the government's housing and regeneration agency, Homes England.

The development called Sundown Gardens, off Low Road, has provided 14 affordable rented homes and 16 shared ownership properties.

The scheme has been completed by Peterborough housing association Cross Keys Homes in partnership with Burmor Construction.

From left, CKH Assistant Director of Operations, Gemma Cook, CKH Development Manager, Jack Bass, Hollie Gasson and Luke White with Burmor’s Site Manager, Mark Turnbull and Burmor’s Assistant Business Manager, Jack Wycherley.

It provides a total of 22 houses and eight maisonettes, and has been supported by South Holland District Council - helping to provide much-needed new affordable homes in the area.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “With the high cost of home ownership and many of those who are in private rented properties struggling to pay for their home, truly affordable homes are needed more now than ever before, and we are committed to ensuring we do all that we can to help.

"This scheme will hopefully be one of many we complete in the district over the coming years.”

Patrick Burke, Burmor’s construction director, said: “We are pleased to have completed another quality housing project in partnership with our client Cross Keys Homes, and hope the residents will enjoy living in the new properties we have built.

To celebrate the completion of works on the development site, resident Luke White who recently moved into one of the three-bedroom shared ownership homes with his partner Hollie Gasson and their children, had a bouquet of flowers presented to them by CKH Assistant Director of Operations, Gemma Cook, CKH Development Manager, Jack Bass, Burmor’s Site Manager, Mark Turnbull and Burmor’s Assistant Business Manager, Jack Wycherley.

Luke said: “When our landlord wanted our old house back we were worried that we wouldn’t be able to find anywhere, then we came across the shared ownership scheme.

"We thought this was an amazing idea as it gave us a chance to get onto the property ladder and stay within our budget.

"So, we went for it! The whole process was stress free, from the beginning filling out the application form all the way through to collecting our keys. It took all our worries away.

"And now we get to enjoy our beautiful new home with our family and that’s all thanks to being part of a shared ownership.”