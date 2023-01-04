Housing association Accent expand with move to new home in Peterborough
A housing association is expanding its operations in Peterborough with a move to new premises.
Accent Housing, which has offices in Stuart House, in St John’s Street, is to move into new premises at WestPoint, at the Lynch Wood Business Park.
The housing association, which successfully completed a £350 million bond issue about three years ago to fund the building of more houses, has just agreed a 10-year lease for 7,210 square feet offices on the ground floor of the three storey building.
Sarah Ireland, executive director of development and sales at the Accent Group, said: “Accent are delighted to have secured this fantastic office space which will help us to expand our development and other technical activities.
"WestPoint embraces our new ways of agile working in a location with excellent transport links to our customers and other areas of operation across the country.”
The lease was agreed with Eagle Street Partners ACO4, which was advised jointly by commercial agents Savills and DTRE.
This deal follows a £4 million refurbishment of WestPoint, which was the former home of holiday giant Thomas Cook, to provide amenities including a gym, sports hall and a café with a lakeside terrace.
Existing occupiers include Western Union International Bank, JBA Consulting and Bauer Media.
Edward Gee of Savills Peterborough, said: "This deal proves that occupiers continue to desire prime office accommodation and this flight to quality will do doubt mean we continue to receive a high level of interest in the remaining available space.
“WestPoint offers some of the best Grade A space within Peterborough, providing a great working environment at a comparably lower price to other nearby regional centres.”
A range of suite sizes remain available to let, which can cater for individual requirements starting from 4,714 sq ft at a quoting rent of up to £22.50 per sq ft.