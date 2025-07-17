Hope Central Park Paddling Pool will re-open in time for Peterborough summer holidays

There are hopes a popular Peterborough family attraction will be able to open in time for the school summer holidays.

The Central Park Paddling Pool has long been a popular way or families to cool down in the hot weather.

However, in recent years, technical issues have meant it has not always been open.

Works have been taking place in recent months to fix those issues – and now Peterborough City Council have said it is possible that the pool will be able to re-open in time for the start of next week’s school holidays.

The pool has been hit by technical issues in recent years - but it is hoped it will open next week

It is also hoped that the Bretton Water Park will also be able to open during the six week school break.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “We can confirm that, subject to successful water test results, Central Park Paddling Pool will open on Tuesday 22 July. We plan for the facility for operate during the school summer holidays from 10am - 6pm Tuesdays to Sundays and will announce updates shortly.

“We also hope to make an announcement regarding opening times for Bretton Water Park shortly.”