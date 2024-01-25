Mayor Nick Sandford lays a wreath on behalf of the city to mark Holocaust Memorial Day at St John's Church.

Politicians, civic leaders, community figures and religious representatives joined Peterborough residents in coming together to mark Holocaust Memorial Day today (January 25).

The sombre gathering was held at St John the Baptist Church at noon to reflect on the suffering and sacrifice of millions of people - including the six million Jews systematically murdered by the Nazis - who have been killed in genocides across the world.

Holocaust Memorial Day is typically marked on January 27, as this recalls the day Auschwitz-Birkenau – the largest and most notorious of all the Nazi death camps – was liberated in 1945.

Here in Peterborough, we commemorate it a day or two before as it gives the city a chance to gather together in a public display of inter-faith remembrance.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Nick Sandford, headed a procession of dignitaries from the Town Hall to St John’s Church for the commemoration, pausing at the Guildhall on Cathedral Square to watch a moving display of interpretive dance performed by pupils from St John Fisher Catholic High School.

After being welcomed inside the church by the Vicar of Peterborough at St John's Church the Reverend MIchelle Dalston, a series of speakers; religious and civic, young and old, took turns to share their thoughts on what this year’s theme, ‘Fragility of Freedom’, meant to them.

Councillor Sandford spoke for many when he said: “Holocaust Memorial Day serves as a stark reminder to us all that we must never forget the horrors of the past.”

“It is our duty to honour the memory of those who perished, to remember their stories, and to ensure such acts of hatred and prejudice must never happen again.”

The oratory was interspersed with moving musical and dance compositions.

Talking specifically about the fragile nature of freedom, Dr Jaspal Singh of the Inter-faith Council said:

“We take freedom in this country for granted; there are hundreds and thousands of people around the world who have no freedom of speech, they have no freedom of movement or freedom to express and practise their religion and faith.”

“All of these are freedoms we take for granted.”

Chrissie Hassell of the Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community said that Holocaust Memorial Day “means remembering people, and at the same time it means remembering people close to you as well.”

She added: “I think we should always remember the holocaust because of the cruelty, so that we don’t repeat it.”

Echoing Dr Singh’s remarks on the fragile nature of freedom, Ms Hassell suggested that, despite its problems, the UK is still a country that protects personal liberties and vigorously upholds the notion of freedom for all.

“I think, sadly, we sometimes forget how lucky we are to live in Britain where we do have freedom - and we enjoy it.”

The church service concluded with Rizwan Rahemtulla of the Husaini Islamic Centre Husaini Islamic Centre, and Graham Berkman Peterborough of the Liberal Jewish Community joining Reverend Dalston in a poignant moment of prayer in English, Hebrew and Arabic.