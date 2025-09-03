Hobbycraft TV reveals it will create up to 50 jobs as new company prepares for first broadcast

About 50 jobs are to be created with the launch of a new TV shopping channel in Peterborough.

Bosses of the newly created Hobbycraft TV, which is based at Nene House in Nene Valley Business Park, Oundle, say the new venture will create 30 jobs initially.

And they say it is hoped to take on a further 20 members of staff in the coming months.

The national arts and crafts retailer has just set up Hobbycraft TV to film all its programmes at its new studios and it is poised to begin broadcasting tomorrow (September 4) at 7.30am.

Hobbycraft TV presenters, from left, Dean Wilson, Rebecca Edwards, Dan Bancroft, Dennice Robinson

The channel will air daily on Freeview Channel 97, YouTube and online, with live demonstrations, tutorials, and craft trends from expert makers.

The creation of the TV channel comes after Hobbycraft’s research revealed that video content is a key source of craft inspiration for its customers with one in three using YouTube to learn craft skills.

Alex Willson, chief executive of Hobbycraft, said: “The launch of Hobbycraft TV marks an exciting chapter for the business with the introduction of an innovative new media channel for customers to experience Hobbycraft.

The arrival of Hobbycraft TV will be an employment boost for the Peterborough area, which has seen a recent increase in the number of work-related benefit claimants.

Figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions show there was a 10 per cent rise in the number of people in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit.

The data shows the number of claimants rose from 7,825 in July 2025 compared to 6,970 in July 2024, an increase of 855.