HMV hopes to reopen in Peterborough this year after Queensgate store cleared out

The former HMV store in Queensgate has been cleared out to make way for a new retailer, dashing hopes that it will reopen.

Merchandise inside the shop has finally been taken away three months after the chain closed down in Peterborough.

However, hopes have been raised that HMV will open up a store in the city later this year.

The company’s managing director Neil Taylor told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Unfortunately, our old store is being let to another retailer, or so we are led to believe.

“Peterborough is a market we’d love to trade in, so we continue the search for the right store for the longer term, ideally before this Christmas.”

The popular retailer closed its Peterborough store in early February despite being rescued from administration by the Canadian company Sunrise Records & Entertainment.

The closure led to 14 people losing their jobs, many of whom set up a campaign to have the store reopened.

A number of HMV stores across the country were later reopened by Sunrise, but talks broke between the chain and Queensgate, which is owned by Invesco, failed to reach a breakthrough.

Centre director at Queensgate Shopping Centre Mark Broadhead said: “Unfortunately, we have been unsuccessful in agreeing a deal to suit HMV in their existing location.

“While we work with them to seek a smaller unit space and keep them part of Queensgate, we have been approached, and are in final discussions with, a new retailer to fill the empty unit. We will be announcing who this is soon.”