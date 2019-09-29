Historic Peterborough show’s future in doubt after 70 years

After 70 years of bringing the community together, the Werrington show faces collapse due to financial difficulties.

The show has taken place on every third Saturday in August for decades.

What started in 1939 as a flower show has blossomed over the years into a show with contests in horticulture, photography, baking, preserves, arts and crafts and floristry.

But the show now faces serious strain after increases in venue hire as well as increases in public liability insurance - and now the committee is appealing for residents to donate to keep it afloat.

The club suffered a further unexpected cost when three trophies went missing after last year’s show and have since had to be replaced.

The show which has been open to everyone, has found success in the community for many years. The entry fee, has remained at a fixed cost of 25p in order to remain financially accessible to the whole community.

At the height of its success, the Werrington show gained close to 900 entries.

The committee, which is low on members, are looking into a number of different ways to generate funding, including through social media.

Local businesses rallied around last year to help the show generate some much-needed response, including a free website from the company Geek Designs and support from the Werrington Community Association.

Fiona Beveridge, chair of the Werrington Show said: “There is a real risk (the show could close).

“We had a successful show this year with a number of new entrants, however, entries are low on horticulture and floristry and have been for a couple of years.

“We would love to keep our show going for another 70 years.

“The show is steeped in history, and we would be devastated as a committee if it wasn’t financially viable.”

The group had applied for funding from the National Lottery, and were rejected. They are eligible to reapply and plan on doing so in the near future,.

Imogen Beveridge, (8), has been a keen entree and honorary committee member throughout her childhood.

She said: “I love entering the show and have entered every year since I was four.

“I look forward to the show every year and I hope to win a cup one day.

“I enjoy making all the entries and seeing them displayed on show day. I like that the judges give me nice comments and tips when they mark the entries.”

Since its beginning the Werrington Show has been at the cornerstone of the community; with proceeds being donated to local charities and even to help repair the school roof in 1947.

In 1944 and 1945, the show did its bit in the war effort, donating proceeds to the Red Cross, which helped the sick and wounded.

An AGM will be held on October 7 at 7.30pm in the hall. The committee’s website can be found at: www.werringtonshow.co.uk

You can donate to their gofundme page on: www.gofundme.com/f/werrington-show