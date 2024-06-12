Historic bridge to undergo 'complex' repair works - with road closure planned
Works will begin on Uffington Bridge on Monday July 22 – when a road closure and diversions will be in place for eight weeks.
Head of highways at Lincolnshire County Council, Richard Fenwick, said: “Uffington Bridge is grade II listed which means that these repairs are more complex than usual.
“There are several defects like mortar losses, falling stones, cracks and plants growing in the cracks and crevices. Aside from these defects there is also scouring taking place near the concrete bed, which protects the bridge piers.
“Masonry repairs will be carried out by an expert team of stone masons experienced in conservation maintenance. This will not only ensure the bridge’s strength, but will maintain its historic appearance.”
Location and Dates
The works will be carried out at Uffington Bridge over River Welland in Barnack Road in Uffington, between Barnack and Uffington.
The planned duration of work is eight weeks from Monday July 22 with an estimated completion date of Friday, September 13. Work time on site is from 7.30am to 4pm.
Diversion route
The signed diversion route will be; Uffington Road (Barnack road), Deeping Road, Welland Gate Roundabout, A15, Roundabout, A15, Roundabout, Helpston Road (B1443) and vice versa.
Richard Fenwick added: “These repairs need to be carried out to extend the lifespan of the bridge which connects the villages Uffington and Barnack and will cost £200,000 to complete.
“The repairs will be carried out adhering to the recommendations of Historic England and the Environment Agency.
"Because of the nature of the work, a diversion route will need to be in place. We have to use like-for-like roads during the diversion so that vehicles can use the best route possible that is still suitable for the size and type of vehicle they are travelling in.”
He added: "Overall, it will take several weeks to complete the scheme, and I would like to thank everyone effected by this complex repair for their patience and understanding while we complete this programme of work.”
