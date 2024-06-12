Historic bridge to undergo 'complex' repair works - with road closure planned

Uffington Bridge.

A historic grade ll-listed bridge near Stamford is to undergo £200k in works to repair ‘defects’ and reinforce its strength.

Works will begin on Uffington Bridge on Monday July 22 – when a road closure and diversions will be in place for eight weeks.

Head of highways at Lincolnshire County Council, Richard Fenwick, said: “Uffington Bridge is grade II listed which means that these repairs are more complex than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are several defects like mortar losses, falling stones, cracks and plants growing in the cracks and crevices. Aside from these defects there is also scouring taking place near the concrete bed, which protects the bridge piers.

The planned diversion route and road closure.

“Masonry repairs will be carried out by an expert team of stone masons experienced in conservation maintenance. This will not only ensure the bridge’s strength, but will maintain its historic appearance.”

Location and Dates

The works will be carried out at Uffington Bridge over River Welland in Barnack Road in Uffington, between Barnack and Uffington.

The planned duration of work is eight weeks from Monday July 22 with an estimated completion date of Friday, September 13. Work time on site is from 7.30am to 4pm.

Diversion route

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signed diversion route will be; Uffington Road (Barnack road), Deeping Road, Welland Gate Roundabout, A15, Roundabout, A15, Roundabout, Helpston Road (B1443) and vice versa.

Richard Fenwick added: “These repairs need to be carried out to extend the lifespan of the bridge which connects the villages Uffington and Barnack and will cost £200,000 to complete.

“The repairs will be carried out adhering to the recommendations of Historic England and the Environment Agency.

"Because of the nature of the work, a diversion route will need to be in place. We have to use like-for-like roads during the diversion so that vehicles can use the best route possible that is still suitable for the size and type of vehicle they are travelling in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad