High flying Peterborough carnival celebrates 50 years

The 50th Werrington Carnival went with a bang - or a sonic boom - as a giant model of Concorde was one of the spectacular floats on display.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the carnival this year’s party had a ‘Gold’ theme, and the parade through the Werrington streets was bigger and better than ever. Community groups and schools designed the floats - with designs including buses, fire engines, a Harry Potter themed float, and the huge Concorde. The supersonic airliner was not the only aeroplane highlight, as crowds enjoyed a flypast from the Lancaster Bomber. Organiser Paul Smedley said: “This years carnival was a massive success. We ad extra floats within the procession, and there were many people lining the streets. There were lots of highlights from the day. We had some fantastic music within the arena, fantastic weather, a range of different stalls for everybody and I’m sure everybody enjoyed the Lancaster flyover.”

The colourful carnival celebrated its 50th year

