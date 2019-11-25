Helpline set up to assist customers of Peterborough firm Premier Kitchens following closure

A help line has been set up to help customers of a Peterborough kitchen firm which went into liquidation.

The founder of Premier Kitchens, Iain Forsythe, confirmed the company had folded at the weekend, with the loss of 100 jobs.

Dozens of customers who had ordered their dream kitchen have also been affected by the news, and a help line has been set up to offer assistance.

On the firm’s website, a spokesman said: “We are very disappointed to announce the closure of our showrooms and the voluntary liquidation of our company.

“A skeleton staff will deal with individual requirements of our customers, we would ask that you be patient whilst we work on this very difficult situation for our customers and staff.

“The helpline number for our customers is 07872 543053 and will be covered from 9am - 5pm.

“We are expecting a high volume of calls and we will respond to text messages or WhatsApp questions along with our customercare@premier-kitchens.co.uk email address.”

Mr Forsythe, who set up the business 27 years ago, said difficult economic conditions, uncertainty over Brexit and other factors had meant the company was facing difficult trading. A financial restructure looked to have secured the firm’s future but Mr Forsythe said a late decision by one of the company’s creditors to pull out meant it had proved impossible to continue.

The company is based at Phorpres Park in Peterborough and has showrooms in Northampton, Bedford and Wellingborough.