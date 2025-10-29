Heartwarming project in Peterborough to bring young care leavers together on Christmas Day

A project aiming to spread Christmas cheer to young care leavers returns to Peterborough this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peterborough Christmas Dinner Project 2025 is inviting young care leavers aged 18 to 25 to come together for a traditional Christmas Day celebration filled with warmth, good food, and community spirit.

It is thought that many might otherwise face spending Christmas Day alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its fourth year, the annual event forms part of a national initiative founded by poet Lemn Sissay OBE through The Gold From The Stone Foundation. Since its inception in 2013, the project has grown from a single dinner in Manchester to more than 130 dinners across 35 UK locations, each organised entirely by local volunteers.

The Christmas Dinner activities table.

A spokesperson for the project said: “This year, the Peterborough chapter will welcome up to 50 young adults transitioning from the care system, whether from foster placements or residential homes, for a Christmas Day to remember.

"Guests will enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner prepared for them, with all dietary needs catered for, and will also receive personalised gifts, stocking fillers, food hampers, and transport to and from the venue.

“The Peterborough Christmas Dinner is part of a growing movement supported entirely by local goodwill. From businesses donating food and gifts to volunteers giving up their time, the event is a testament to community kindness and festive spirit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local organisations and businesses wishing to contribute, whether through donations, sponsorship, or volunteering, are encouraged to get in touch with the team.

Guests at last year's Christmas Dinner event.

One of those already supporting the project is Blackboard Events, a spokesperson from whom comments: “For many young people leaving care, Christmas can be a lonely time but together, we can change that.

“We’re supporting The Christmas Dinner Peterborough, who create a magical festive day for care leavers aged 18–25.”

For those wishing to support the event, you can either donate via their JustGiving page or drop off a small, age-appropriate gift to the Blackboard Christmas Market at Serpentine Green between November 1 and 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about attending, donating, or volunteering, contact [email protected], or follow The Christmas Dinner Peterborough on Facebook, Instagram (@XMASDinnerPboro) for updates.