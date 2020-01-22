Heartbreaking appeal after death of Peterborough single mum

A heartbreaking appeal has been launched after a single mum died in Peterborough.

Lisa Haynes died at her Dogsthorpe home earlier this month, after years of suffering with heart and lung complaints. Lisa, mum of 13-year-old Leon, was just 37 when she died.

Now Leon is being looked after by Lisa’s sister, Stacey Bastin-Northcott herself a single mum of two daughters.

To make matters worse, since Lisa died, burglars have raided her old home, ransacking the property and stealing items including trainers brought for Leon over Christmas.

An appeal has been launched to help the family pay for Lisa’s funeral.

Stacey (35) said: “Lisa had been unwell for a number of years, with pulmonary hypertension and other heart and lung problems.

“Her condition got worse and worse over the years, and she cut herself off from people to an extent.

“She was not well over Christmas, so we missed her, but we had messaged and we were due to meet in the new year.

Lisa died on January 10, with her body discovered by Leon.

Stacey, who lives in Hampton, said: “Leon is doing OK. He went back to school last week, but it is an extremely tough time for him and us all.

“He goes to City of Peterborough Academy, and the school has been excellent in helping us out, with transport to and from school.

“It is difficult because I have a nine year old daughter and a 14-year-old daughter, and all three go to different schools.

“I also only have a two bedroom house, so it is a bit of a squeeze at the moment, and money is tight.”

So far the family, including Lisa’s brothers and sisters, have raised £1,000 to pay for a funeral, but an appeal has now been launched online to help Stacey cope.

She said; “She didn’t have life insurance, she didn’t have a will or any savings, so it is very tough for us all. We are having to juggle everything. It is very difficult for us all.”

To help raise money, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/in-memory-of-lisa-haynes