Have a go at being a firefighter in Peterborough at recruitment event

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service will invite would-be firefighters to ‘come and have a go’ after launching a new recruitment campaign.

The first session will be held at Dogsthorpe Fire Station on Friday, July 19, with participants able to get their hands on with some of the equipment.

There will be more sessions across the county over the summer, with registration to become a wholetime firefighter opening in September.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: “We’re excited to launch our wholetime firefighter recruitment campaign. It’s a fantastic opportunity to join our team in helping to keep our communities safe. The role of a firefighter is much more varied than people think. As well as attending incidents, there’s a huge emphasis on engaging with communities and working proactively with partners to prevent fires and other emergencies.”

There will be two sessions on July 19. The first, between 8.30am and noon, is for everyone, while the second, between 1pm and 4.30pm, is for women only. Candidates must permanently reside within 10 miles of the boundary of the county of Cambridgeshire, must be 18 or over, have five or more GCSEs at A* to C (or equivalent), including maths and English language, be able to swim, hold a full UK driving licence without restrictions and not be subject to any unspent criminal convictions.

l Booking is essential. For details call 01480 444500 or email recruitment@cambsfire.gov.uk