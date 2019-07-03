Hated Japanese knotweed discovered at Peterborough’s Thorpe Hall Hospice

The hated Japanese knotweed has been discovered on the boundary of the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The charity said it has taken “immediate action” to “treat” the knotweed which was found on the boundary with public land.

The cordoned off area at Thorpe Hall Hospice

Japanese knotweed is infamous for devaluing house prices and being extremely hard to get rid of.

Originally introduced into the country from Japan in the mid-19th century as an ornamental plant, it has been described by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant”.

Martin Russell, head of support services at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “After being notified of the appearance of Japanese knotweed on the boundary of our land with the public highway we’ve taken immediate action to treat it.

“We’ve inspected the rest of our site and no further Japanese knotweed was identified. Regular monitoring and continued treatment of the affected area will be taking place, and this small area has been cordoned off.”