Harry Potter star Warwick Davis heaps praise on Yaxley Festival as print of Bugzy Malone raises money for children’s counselling

Harry Potter and Star Wars actor Warwick Davis helped open the Yaxley Festival which took place for a seventh year.

Warwick, who lives locally, was joined by MP Shailesh Vara on Saturday at the fun-filled event provided plenty of entertainment for families. Aside from a mix of music, rides and a range of activities, the volunteer-run free festival also helps to raise plenty of money for charity. This year local artist Nathan Murdoch, who made national headlines with his unique underpass print of The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint, produced another work of art, this time of grime artist Bugzy Malone. Money raised from selling the print will go to the Young People’s Counselling Service to provide free one-to-one counselling for young people in Peterborough. Warwick said: “What’s great about the festival is you see the community come together in this day and age of social media. It was great to see families together enjoying themselves. There are not a lot of activities for young kids and adults. There was a lot of awareness raised about charities working locally. People are then aware they can contribute to them or they are there if they need them in the future. That’s really great.” Shailesh said: “I was very pleased to have the privilege of opening the Yaxley Festival along with Warwick Davis. It was again a hugely successful event and I am particularly pleased it is an occasion for the whole family with something to do for everyone. Events such as this festival require enormous work and it is important to give full credit to the management team along with all the other volunteers who put in so much time and effort to ensure the success of the event.” Event founder Stewart Howe said: “It’s a mini music festival meets traditional village fete. As well as having bands on three stages we have activities like a dog show and local schools taking part with performances as well.” Last week also saw the annual Werrington Carnival and parade. Parmin Afrouznia was the carnival queen.

