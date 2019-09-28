Harry Potter fans enjoy magic time at Peterborough convention

Harry Potter fans enjoyed a magic time at a convention held in Peterborough.

A spell was cast over those who visited The Cresset on Sunday for the return of WizCon, which had previously enchanted visitors back in March.

Wizcon at the Cresset. Bear and Scarlett.

The convention “by fans for fans” allowed enthusiasts to meet and greet actors from the films, attend Q&As and celebrate all things Potter related.

The event allowed visitors to embrace their inner witch and wizard by dressing up in full Hogwarts uniform and even pose with the likes of Dobbie the house elf.

Money raised from the day will go to Little People UK, a charity co-founded by local acting star Warwick Davis who featured in the Potter films.

Wizcon at the Cresset. Dani Charis Hawkyard, Nicole Hlein and Victoria Kahl.

Wizcon at the Cresset. Little People UK fundraisers Rebecca Nuttall, Charlie McGreal and Darren Todd.