Halloween pop-up shop opens at Queensgate Shopping Centre

Pop-up store Halloween HQ has opened at Queensgate, bringing with it a huge selection of spook-tacular Halloween supplies.

From costumes and masks for men, women and children, to props, face-painting kits and scary make-up, Halloween HQ will have everything you need for a frightfully good Halloween.

It will also stock decorations for your garden, cobwebs for your windows and everything trick-or-treat-related you could possibly imagine

Halloween HQ is located next to Greggs and will remain in situ until Saturday, November 2.

Rebecca Keefe, marketing manager at Queensgate, said: “We would like to welcome Halloween HQ to Queensgate. This new store has all your Halloween needs covered from costumes to decorations to sweets so you can have the most fang-tastic time this Halloween!

“We expect it to be very popular so come along and check it out.”