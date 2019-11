Children and even pets were dressed up for Halloween last night.

We asked our readers to send in photos of your spookiest outfits and many of you did not disappoint. Anyone else wishing to feature in our gallery should email news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk.

1. Halloween 2019 in Peterborough Ava (3) Buy a Photo

2. Halloween 2019 in Peterborough Bruce Buy a Photo

3. Halloween 2019 in Peterborough Louie on his morning walk Buy a Photo

4. Halloween 2019 in Peterborough Ellodie the cheeky pumpkin Buy a Photo

View more