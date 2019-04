Have your say

Horsing around in a drain, Ziggy was unable to escape and needed help.

Fortunately, fire crews were on hand.

Crews from Spalding, Grantham and Long Sutton made it to Langary Gate Road in Gedney Hill, south of Spalding, after being called at 5.45pm on Saturday.

The firefighters used animal strops and the help of a farmer's teleporter ( a cross between a tractor and a fork-lift) to rescue the horse.

The horse being rescued. Photo: Spalding Fire Station