Grants for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire groups to support women and girls facing challenges

Grassroots groups working in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will get much-needed grants worth over £40,000 to help support local women and girls facing a range of challenges.

Five projects will receive grants of between £5,000 - £10,000. This is the second time Cambridgeshire Community Foundation has awarded groups money from the Tampon Tax Community Fund to help women and girls experiencing issues such as period poverty, domestic and sexual abuse and mental health.

Thousands of pounds worth of grants have been awarded to support women and girls

Collectively as a network, UK Community Foundations is one of the UK’s largest grant-makers and was asked by the government to distribute the largest share of the funding raised through the levy on sanitary products through its network of community foundations. A total of £6.9 million has been awarded nationally to grassroots groups in the two rounds of funding.

Michael O’Toole, CEO, Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, said: “This funding supports the groups on the ground that are making a huge difference to the lives of women and girls. We know there is huge demand out there for these services and are proud to help small organisations working in our community to access vital public funding, which otherwise they may miss out on.”

The projects being funded:

. Peterborough Women’s Aid has received £9,000 to provide a women’s support worker, workshops and outings benefitting women who are survivors of domestic abuse.

. Turtle Dove Cambridge has received £9,000 to pilot an alternative education provision and offer an 8-10 week 1:1 support programme for young women.

. Wisbech Community Development Trust has received £8,000 to provide yoga sessions and confidence courses for women who have suffered domestic or sexual abuse.

. One Voice 4 Travellers has received £9,217 to hold employment workshops for domestic abuse survivors in East Cambs and Fenland to enable them to reduce family poverty through securing of employment.

. Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group has received £5,000 to train the phone, text and app volunteer team who support women and girls in crisis who live in rural communities.

Community foundations are local champions, connecting people and organisations that want to improve their communities. They invest in local people and organisations tackling some of the biggest issues facing communities today and supporting some of society’s most disadvantaged people.

They provide help and advice to those who want to give at the heart of their communities, both now and in the long-term, by matching donors to important local causes.