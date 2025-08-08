Good news for electric vehicle drivers in Peterborough - with 18 new ultra-rapid charge points now installed

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers will now find it easier to rapidly charge their cars at Peterborough Services – thanks to a recent upgrade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen additional ultra-rapid IONITY charge points have been installed at the services (A1(M) J17 & A605), taking the total from six 350kW chargers – to 24 .

Extra MSA, which runs the services, has extended its partnership with IONITY - the leading high-power charging network for EV brands, to provide the new chargers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now fully operational, which Extra MSA says makes Peterborough Services “one of the most sustainable service stations in the county”.

There are now 24 ultra-rapid charge EV points at Peterborough Services on the A1.

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, commented: “We’re excited for this next step in Peterborough Services’ journey and we look forward to continuing to work with IONITY and other partners to ensure that we are leading the way in creating an EV-friendly motorway network, meeting the needs of drivers both today and in the future.”