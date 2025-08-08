Good news for electric vehicle drivers in Peterborough - with 18 new ultra-rapid charge points now installed
Eighteen additional ultra-rapid IONITY charge points have been installed at the services (A1(M) J17 & A605), taking the total from six 350kW chargers – to 24 .
Extra MSA, which runs the services, has extended its partnership with IONITY - the leading high-power charging network for EV brands, to provide the new chargers.
They are now fully operational, which Extra MSA says makes Peterborough Services “one of the most sustainable service stations in the county”.
Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, commented: “We’re excited for this next step in Peterborough Services’ journey and we look forward to continuing to work with IONITY and other partners to ensure that we are leading the way in creating an EV-friendly motorway network, meeting the needs of drivers both today and in the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.